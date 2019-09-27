Age is just a number and so is how many pins you knock down on your first throw of the 10th frame.
A Michigan bowler isn’t letting becoming a centenarian disrupt league night.
John Sinke is turning 100 years old on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The members of his bowling league threw him a little party.
How many 100-year-olds do you know carry a 140 bowling average?
Well that’s how John rolls. He doesn’t blame some bad frames on his age, he blames it on his ball.
John bowls in his league every week.
Last April he rolled a 200.
Bowling, playing pool, and driving by himself to Mt. Pleasant to visit his daughter are among the things that keep him active.
