A 4-year-old Mid-Michigan boy died after he was hit by a car in Iosco County last week.
Zachary Tyson was hit by the car in Whittemore on Tuesday, Oct. 8 while he was playing outside, his uncle Bryan Allen told TV5.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was in a coma before his death.
Zachary died on Monday, Oct. 14 from his injuries, Michigan State Police said.
