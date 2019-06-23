Sanilac County deputies are investigating a motorcycle accident that sent a 68-year-old Clinton Township man to the hospital.
Investigators determined a driver was southbound on Ruth Road, near Frenchline Road in Washington Township, riding a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.
The sheriff's office said the Kawasaki went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder and lost control. The motorcycle went into the west ditch and overturned on its right side.
First responders found the driver in the ditch after he was ejected from the motorcycle.
The 68-year-old was treated at the scene and taken to McKenzie Hospital for further treatment.
The driver was wearing a helmet when the accident happened and alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the sheriff's office said.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation on this accident.
