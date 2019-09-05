The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle crash killed a 51-year-old man from St. Louis.
It happened at West Kent Road, near South Geneva Road, in Jasper Township at 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
The initial investigation shows that 39-year-old Jeffrey Bothe from Ravenna was westbound on West Kent Road in a black 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
Roman Wilson, 51, was getting his mail on the south side of the road, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff’s office said Wilson walked north across the road to his home and got into the path of the Bothe’s pickup truck.
Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Mid-Michigan Medical Center by EMS.
Investigators said they waiting on a toxicology report even though there is no evidence of alcohol drugs being a factor.
