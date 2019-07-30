A Mid-Michigan girl raised thousands of dollars for local veterans with a simple business: A lemonade stand.
For the past five years Samantha Stricker has been selling lemonade for a couple days and donating all he proceeds to local veterans.
This year she gave herself big goal, in five days raise $5,000. She did just that.
Samantha raised $5,365.13 at "Sammie's Lemonade Stand 4 Veterans."
She presented the money at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw on Tuesday.
