A young boy in Kent County was so excited for his adoption day he wanted everyone to be there, including his entire kindergarten class.
5-year-old Michael couldn’t sit still in the courthouse.
Decked out in a bow tie and vest, Michael was officially adopted by the parents who had fostered him for about a year.
Behind him sat his whole kindergarten class, all waving hearts and showing their support for Michael.
“He brings us a lot of joy,” his mom Andrea said. “Just so full of energy and so full of love. It’s been great for everybody.”
Michael even got to bang the judge’s gavel to make the adoption official.
The icing on the cake? Meeting with Santa to cap off his day.
“Giving a kid a permanent home, a forever family, is just the best gift you can give anybody,” Andrea said.
