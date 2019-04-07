A 17-year-old took his mother's ATV without her permission and a tore up the grass at a park in Sanilac County, deputies said.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said at 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, central dispatch received a call about an four-wheeler ATV that was recklessly driving in Wilson Park on Park Street in Deckerville.
When deputies arrived to the area, they found an abandoned four-wheeler and 1999 GMC Jimmy.
Deputies discovered there was a large amount of damage to the grass and dirt areas of the park.
It was later determined the GMC Jimmy was stolen from a home in the 3300 block of Main Street in Deckerville.
While deputies processed the scene, central dispatched received a call from a mother in the 2300 block of Maple Street.
She said that her 17-year-old son took her ATV out of her shed, located in the 2000 block of Stone Road in Deckerville, without her permission.
Deputies said a 14-year-old from Carsonville and 16-year-old from Deckerville were with the 17-year-old when he damaged the property at Wilson Park.
The 17-year-old was arrested, and his name is being withheld until his arraignment.
Upon further investigation and interviews concerning the stolen GMC Jimmy, deputies recovered stolen property, including guns.
The sheriff’s office said it also recovered information that could potentially solve at least nine crimes with eight individuals involved over the course of several months in the Deckerville area.
Investigators said the eight individuals, believed to be juveniles, may not have committed the same crimes.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office and Deckerville Police Department are working together in this ongoing investigation.
