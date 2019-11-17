Frankenmuth police are investigating after a young boy was hit by a car while crossing the street.
Police said it happened on Saturday, Nov. 16 at about 6:30 p.m. on Main St. at Cass St.
Officers were dispatched to a traffic accident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.
When police arrived, they started first aid on an 11-year-old who was hit while crossing the street with his family.
During the police investigation, they found that the vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old woman from Midland.
Police said the victim was transported to a Saginaw area hospital and later transferred to the University of Michigan.
The accident is under investigation.
There is no further information at this time. TV5 will update you as more information becomes available.
