A local family is asking for help with their brother’s expenses after he suffered several strokes and was hospitalized.
“Its been very emotional hearing your baby brother might not make it out of this one. Then you go back and he’s OK. And then he might not make it out of the next one, it just keeps going,” said Carleigh Henne, Jason Plummer's sister.
This year has been a roller coaster for Henne and her family as her younger brother, 31-year-old Jason Plummer, of Beaverton, continues fighting for his life.
“We just want him to be better and to have this be over,” Henne said.
Henne said it all started with a toothache.
“The bacteria was something that is only found from a tooth infection,” Henne said.
The bacteria caused an infection and an abscess in Plummer’s heart.
He had to have open-heart surgery for a new aortic valve in October of 2018.
Things were starting to get better for Plummer until Mother’s Day when he was rushed to the hospital. According to test results, he had suffered 13 strokes.
“His valve was creating the clots and throwing them,” Henne said.
Since then, Plummer has undergone several emergency surgeries for a handful of medical complications due to the new heart valve.
His health isn’t the only thing weighing on the family’s mind.
“The finances have been a big problem, a big hardship for sure,” Henne said.
Even if he gets better, Plummer will not be able to return home. Due to being hospitalized in the winter, the pipes in his home burst and there’s no running water. His electricity was also shut off due to unpaid bills because he is unable to work.
The family said they need help, and they need it fast.
“It would mean everything. Jason has done so much for my dad, for me, for the kids, all his nieces and nephews, and for us to be able to do this for him would mean everything to our family,” Henne said.
Plummer is currently at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
If you would like to help, click here.
