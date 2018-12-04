A girl who made it her personal goal to keep vulnerable children warm over the holidays last year is back.
“It’s just a part of me. My mom raised me to help people out,” said Macey Harper, creator of Macey’s Little Helpers.
The 10-year-old is trying to make a difference for those less fortunate, as she and her family have done so many times before.
“When we were little we’d see people holding up signs on the street and we’d go home, and we’d make them PB&Js and give them to them and this is just a couple steps up from doing that,” Macey said.
Macey said she has been homeless in the past and collected coats, scarves, hats, gloves and books to donate to shelters in the area. This year she is doing something new.
“We’re having this adoption thing where we take a family that needs help this year and adopt them and give them Christmas presents and all sorts of things,” Macey said.
It is a common thing schools in the area do, but Macey is trying to take it a step farther by getting as many donations as possible to cover not just one family but several families.
She also wants to provide Christmas dinner for everyone she adopts, and she hopes that number is high.
“Depending on donations, we’re planning on getting a lot of families,” Macey said.
Even though she is just a kid herself, she knows every child deserves a Christmas.
“I think it will mean a lot definitely for the children because they get this big Christmas that they’ve probably never had before,” Macey said.
If you would like to help Macey out you can mail any gifts to 3500 Rue Foret, Flint, MI 48532 by Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.