The Saginaw City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 315 Webber Street in Saginaw on Jan. 19 at 5:58 p.m.
They found a 20-year-old woman suffering gunshot wounds.
The woman, later identified as Lakeisha Lanasha Harris, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Major Crimes Unit consisting of Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police is investigating the incident as a homicide.
If you have any information, contact Saginaw PD at (989) 759-1761.
