St. Norbert Catholic Church closed 5 years ago. Since then the church has continued the tradition of Christmas Eve mass in other locations
“Christmas Eve mass is important for us as a community,” said church member Jeff Lynch. “It’s a chance to see each other, to celebrate together. It’s one of the few times we still get to do this.”
Since the church’s closing, its members rarely get to come together. But Tuesday at Merritt Township Community Hall they were reunited
“We come together here,” Lynch said. “We don't need a church to celebrate together, to celebrate Christmas mass, to celebrate our savior Jesus Christ.”
It’s something Father Joe Schabel wanted to continue year after year.
“Father Joe Schabel has brought this community get together again to celebrate Christmas, he's the one that’s been our leader as a community,” Lynch said.
Unfortunately, Father Schabel became ill this past Sunday. Although many thought Christmas Eve mass would be canceled, it’s not what he would've wanted
“This past Sunday he became ill and he's not able to be here with us today,” Lynch said. “So, our thoughts and our prayers certainly go out to Father Schabel's recovery.”
With hundreds filling the room on Christmas Eve, it’s something the people there say he would be proud of.
“It’s just great to see everybody here and come out and celebrate Christmas,” Lynch said.
