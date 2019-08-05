Cristine Lindsay, 22, remembers what is was like to be raised by a single mother with no child support.
“It had a huge impact because from the time they got divorced till the time I was 6 my mom was a single mom,” Cristine said.
That’s one of the most expensive times because you have diapers, feeding, daycare, Cristine said.
“All those things that really add up,” she said.
Cristine’s father, Scott Lindsay used to live in Flint. Now, more than decade later he’s paying up thanks to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Child Support Unit, a group created to combat the problem of unpaid child support.
Cristine said receiving the money back then could have made life different.
“Her having this little bit of help could have really went a long way and really had made everyone’s lives a little easier and less stressful,” She said.
Scott owed more than $80,000 in back child support and was required to pay half.
Years later and Cristine now has $40,000. She said it’s better late than never.
“It didn’t occur to my mind that it was a possibility because it’s been 15 years and so at this point I didn’t expect anything to happen,” Cristine said.
So when she found out it was happening, she said, “It was almost like a, ‘hallelujah finally.’”
She plans to use the money to pay off student debt and continue her education at law school.
“Having this money, while it’s late, it’s still is going to help me greatly, not have to be in so much debt and getting this degree,” Cristine said.
