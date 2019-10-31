It’s been four years since Central Michigan University student Ryan Tsatsos was killed in a hit-and-run crash and his family still has no answers.
It happened Halloween night in 2015.
That's when police said the 17-year-old Macomb County resident was walking back from a party with a group of his friends on Crawford Road in Isabella County.
Police said the freshman was hit by a car that didn’t stop and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last year, Michigan State Police and family members held a press conference on the third anniversary of his death trying to gather more tips.
"You did not do this intentionally, I firmly believe that. I think that it was a true accident and accidents can be forgiven," said Julie Tsatsos, Ryan's mother.
Julie and Paul Tsatsos are pleading for information on their son's death.
"Just come forward and talk to us and let us explain how we feel in that we don't hold you responsible. If you were drinking and you were underage, they can't prove that anymore. It's long gone. It's three years," Julie said in 2018.
"The exhaustion that you must feel carrying this around must be tremendous and how much of a relief would that be to be able to get that off your chest," Paul said.
MSP Lt. Todd Parsons said he wants the Tsatsos family to begin healing.
"They're here again today to make a plea to the public and we ask that someone that has information to come forward," Parsons said.
Investigators believe the vehicle that hit Ryan was dark or metallic blue, and likely had some damage.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $10,000 for tips leading to an arrest.
Sadly, this is not the first time the Tsatsos family has dealt with loss. Their oldest son Darryl died at the young age of 19, just three months before Ryan, in a car accident.
"Lost. We feel lost. We feel empty. I don't feel I have a purpose. They were my life. Being a mom was, that's all I wanted to be," Julie said.
"My role as a father is relegated to watering the lawn at the cemetery. That's all I have left is to make sure the grass is green," Paul said.
