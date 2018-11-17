An annual event is helping those stationed overseas enjoy the holidays.
The Yellow Ribbon Guard was at Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning collected items for care packages.
Sending Santa to the troops isn’t an easy task but every year the Yellow Ribbon Guard gets it done.
They collect hundreds of donations to fill care packages around the holidays to send to our men and woman in the military.
“Letting out soldiers, sailors, and marines know that they’re not forgotten about during the holidays and giving them a little piece of home during the holidays season it goes a long way for morale,” said Melissa Alex, the co-found of yellow ribbon guard.
This weekend they’re bouncing around Mid-Michigan trying to stuff a bus full of items, anything from beef jerky to board games for the troops.
Other than the packages the Yellow Ribbon Guard also needs to collect $20,000 to cover shipping costs.
Despite the outpouring of support from the community they still need a little help.
“We still need some monetary donations to be able to pay for the shipping. We still need product for those care packages and we definitely need volunteers to show up on Monday morning at the Bay City Armory to help pack up the care packages,” Alex said.
Shoppers at Northwoods in Pinconning and other local businesses are hoping their support gets them closer to the finish line.
For the second year in a row, What’s Poppin’ Kettle Corn from Bay City is giving 50 percent of their sales back to Send Santa to the Troops.
“Oh, it feels great it’s for an important cause so yeah it feels great,” said Deb Gillman, from What’s Poppin’ Kettle Corn.
The Yellow Ribbon Guard said even though they have a lot more work to do they’re not worried because the community always comes through.
“We always hit that goal of however many names that we have and how many people they ask us to support our community makes sure that we’re able to take care and service each one of them,” Alex said.
Anyone who would like to donate can catch the Yellow Ribbon Guard at two more events.
On Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Walmart in Bangor Township and Monday, Nov. 19, which is Packing Day, at the Bay City Armory in Monitor Township at 8 a.m.
The organization collects over 1,000 care packages every year.
