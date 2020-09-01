The YMCA of Greater Flint announced its School Year Day Camp at YMCA Camp Copneconic starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.
In response to changes from the COVID-19 crisis, the traditional day camp program has evolved to meet the needs of the community by offering parents new options for childcare.
According to the YMCA, the School Year Day Camp will be different from the experience of summers past, but students will love being able to attend day camp outside the usual summer season.
"Throughout the crisis, we've talked to parents and families about their needs, and the one consistent worry was where will my child go if school is virtual," said Brandon Dreffs, executive director of Camp Copneconic. "With 750 acres of beautiful wilderness and over 30 buildings on site, we have the space to maintain social distancing while continuing our mission of developing youth."
"The COVID pandemic has hit every family hard," said CEO, YMCA of Greater Flint Shelly Hilton. "As parents and caretakers, we know firsthand the struggles of families these past few months. Working with county and state officials, we've minimized the risks, while creating a program to help our youth grow, learn, and thrive."
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will also be an extended care option one hour before and after normal camp hours.
All campers will receive a light breakfast, lunch, and afternoon snack.
The cost for one week is $250, with family discounts and financial assistance available for those who qualify.
Registration is now open, and it is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information visit www.campcopneconic.org or call 810-629-9622.
