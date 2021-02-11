Valentine’s Day is this weekend and you can make a patient’s day at St. Jude’s for no cost.
You can send a Valentine’s Day e-card for free to the children’s hospital by visiting their website.
Layouts of the cards have artwork inspired by hospital patients.
Cards can have a pre-written message or you can write your own.
To send a card, click here to head to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s website.
