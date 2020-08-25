Consumers Energy is planning to complete demolition of the former Weadock Plant in Hampton Township on Saturday.
It is inviting the public to watch the demolition via livestream on Consumer Energy’s Facebook page.
The event will begin about 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 29.
Bierlein Companies, Inc. will use an “explosive felling” technique to remove the last major structural remnants of the plant, Consumers Energy said.
The demolition process began in 2017.
The coal-fired plant began producing energy in 1940 and ran until it was retired in 2016, Consumers Energy said.
Consumers Energy said the demolition will shift to Sunday, Aug. 30 at 8 a.m. if weather conditions are not suitable.
