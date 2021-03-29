Gunfire between vehicles crossing a bridge in downtown Saginaw led to a crash right in front of the TV5 studios involving another car.
Now, police are trying to find the teenagers that fled from the scene in different directions. No one was hurt in either the crash or the shooting.
An innocent bystander caught up in the crash says this violence needs to stop.
"Heard a lot of loud bangs and I told my wife I said, 'that's gunfire,'" said Jason Harris.
Harris was out for an afternoon drive in downtown Saginaw on Saturday, driving on the Genesee Avenue bridge, when he says his vehicle was rear ended by one that had been struck by gunfire.
"The car then skirted around us and proceeded to leave the scene, so we tried to follow it. And we couldn't follow it either we were kind of disabled. But then three young guys got out of it and ran," Harris said.
The chaotic scene came to a close near the TV5 studio. Authorities say three teens got out of the car hit by gunfire and ran in different directions. Harris says his car that he just bought is totaled. He's glad no one was hurt. Harris has a message for those involved.
"You need to stop. You need to take responsibility for your actions. If you're a man in this society be a man. Step up and be a man. Don't play these gun games," he said.
Police say the incident is still under investigation. Detectives are checking other cameras in the area. They say no one was injured. And as of right now there are no shooting victims or suspects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.