"I think I can speak for the entire courtroom when I say that I am very thankful Mr. Rosebush will likely not see the light of day again," said Jessica Kunick.
Emotions were high in the Saginaw County courthouse while victims gave their statements at Joshua Rosebush’s sentencing.
"You're still a coward. With that said... Nighty night," said Saginaw Township Officer Michele Fleming.
Infamous words thrown back in Joshua Rosebush's face. Words he uttered before shooting Saginaw Township officer Jeff Koenig in the face.
"I'm happy that Officer Koenig is ok,” Rosebush said.
He struggled to speak at his sentencing after being found guilty on 26 counts.
He pledged to take whatever courses are available to fix, in his words, whatever is wrong with him as he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Rosebush sentenced to a minimum of 75 years and a maximum of 150 years for the assault with intent to murder charge alone.
"He indicated he's not sorry for what he did, he did it for a reason," said Saginaw County Assistant Prosecutor Blair Stevenson.
And the people impacted by rosebush's actions that cold January day also forced to live with their own lifelong sentence.
"You know Mr. Rosebush, I thought breast cancer would be the hardest thing to beat,” Jessica Kunick said. “You are worse than cancer to deal with."
