A big day for little Jayden Brummit, he visited the Saginaw Transit Authority to discuss the possibility of bus shelters in the area.
“At first I was a little nervous, more nervous than I was being on the news,” Jayden said. “But now that I’ve actually done it, I feel happy.”
Jayden shared his thoughts on the issue at Wednesday’s Transit Authority Council meeting
“Because if they're carrying these groceries they don't just want to stand there, they want to sit down,” Jayden said. “Especially if they just finished walking around at work and then the grocery store and then they have to stand out there in the freezing cold.”
It's something that the people at STARS have been paying attention to.
“Bus shelters, it’s something that we have a continuing problem with here in town,” said STARS executive director Glen Steffens.
He says sometimes it takes the right voice to ignite action, like Jayden’s.
“When you've got somebody like Jayden speaking up it helps draw attention to the issue,” Glen said.
Last year STARS was denied a grant for bus shelters due to vandalism in previous years.
But this year, they're hoping to at least get approved for bus pads and benches while continuing to fight for bus shelters.
“We're going to plow ahead anyway,” Glen said. “I have five used bus shelters in the back, so we've got the physical shelters now we just have to get permission from landowners.”
Jayden also received a tour of the STARS facility and became an honorary member of the transit advisory committee.
“That makes me so happy,” Jayden said. “I could possibly cry when I come home with joy.”
