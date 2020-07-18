Young athletes clean up their community after football camp canceled

After COVID-19 halted a training camp for young athletes, they focused their talents on cleaning up their community.
The group from Ronald Wallace Football Camp started on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Pierson in Flint and worked their way south on Friday, July 17.
The city provided trash dumpsters, gloves, and other cleaning supplies as they collected debris.
The leader of the camp said he wanted to ensure they still made an impact on the teens.
“I believe that community clean up is one of those ways we can touch the intangibles traits and characteristics and build pride and support one another within the community,” said Ronald Wallace, camp organizer.
The football camp plans to meet for a clean up every other Friday starting at 10 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd until Aug. 21.
