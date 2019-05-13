Check that out! A black bear was spotted this weekend in Grand Rapids.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said the animal was first spotted at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night in the southeast section of the city.
In a video posted on its Facebook page, you can see the animal hanging out in a tree.
The police department was called in to keep the area safe while until the Michigan Department of Natural Resources arrived.
Just before 10 a.m. on Sunday, DNR officers shot the bear with a tranquilizer, causing it to fall from a tree, and to the ground, CBS affiliate WWMT reported.
The bear, a young male, often wander in the spring, according to DNR officials.
In fact, a similar incident happened last May in Grand Rapids. CLICK HERE to read about that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.