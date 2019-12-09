Young children find 3 dead in Detroit home

An investigation is underway after two young children find three people dead inside a Detroit home, in what is believed to be a drug overdose.
Neighbors said two little girls, aged 6 and 8, came running out of a home on Detroit’s east side Sunday afternoon after they discovered four adults who had overdosed.
Three, two men and a woman, were dead, another man was revived using Narcan.
When Detroit Police got to the home they didn’t know what chemicals they might encounter inside. The scene turned into a hazmat investigation, with police standing by holding cases of Narcan, in case officers became ill.
Those who lived in the area said the kids found the four adults lying face down Sunday morning, and thought they were sleeping. Hours later when they tried to wake them up, the girls realized the adults were dead.
The children were taken to the hospital as a precaution, since they were possibly exposed to drugs.
The adults found in the home ranged in age from 25-to-30.
