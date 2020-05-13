25-year-old Michael Buchanan was the picture of good health.
“It’s something that, if you do have to go through it becomes scary,” Buchanan said.
He’s a Saginaw native, former athlete, and recent graduate of Michigan State University’s law school.
But all of that came to a sudden halt, when he began to display the symptoms of COVID-19.
“When I was waking up I would feel good, and by the end of the day I was contemplating if I needed to go to the hospital or not,” he said.
Buchanan says it started slowly at first, when he developed a fever, and then a serious cough.
But after a week, his symptoms became so bad, that his fiancé Kaylee Garcia, says they took him to the hospital to get checked out.
However, that’s when she started to realize, it was affecting her too.
“I definitely knew I had a fever, and that’s kind of when I thought, ok here we go,” Garcia said.
But unlike Buchanan, Garcia says she had far more trouble with her breathing and suffered from severe exhaustion.
“I specifically remember us getting groceries delivered, so we had to walk down the hall, and I when I got back from doing the first trip, was so exhausted I had to sit on the couch and take a good five to ten minutes to catch my breath,” she said.
Both are in recovery from the virus and say despite their age, the symptoms of COVID-19 should be taken just as seriously by younger people.
“We have no idea how we got it, it could’ve been from work, it could’ve been the grocery store, the gas station, you know we don’t know,” Buchanan said. “If you could protect one other person, just by wearing a mask, you know I feel like that’s something you could find in your heart to do.”
