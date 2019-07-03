A young man is in custody in Traverse City in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was found by hikers in late May.
Police say 18-year-old Joshua Vandehoef turned himself in early Wednesday through an arrangement with prosecutors. He's charged with murder in the death of 62-year-old James Chisholm, whose throat was slashed.
It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.
Chisholm's body was found by hikers on May 29, about 15 yards from Boardman Lake. He had been living in a tent. Police believe he had been in the area about three weeks.
Police say they searched properties in the Traverse City area and in Sacramento County, California, as part of the investigation.
