What Brett Beiser thought was a hernia, as a result of hitting the gym too hard, turned out to be much worse.
The pain was so agonizing that he went to the emergency room. After multiple tests, doctors revealed not only did he have colon cancer, but he was already at stage 4. And the cancer had spread to his liver and lungs.
“I didn’t even know how to process it to be honest with you,” said Beiser.
At the young age of 35, newly married, and expecting his first child, his world had been turned upside down.
in addition to his own devastation he says he felt like he had let a lot of people down.
His wife, Carolyn Beiser said they were in shock the first day they heard the news. “We kind of just took a moment between the both of us. And we cried and we prayed and then we said okay, we’re going to get through this.”
Now, 2 years after his initial diagnosis, Beiser is fighting the disease with a big smile and lots of support.
“I wake up every morning with two choices. Either I can stay in bed and feel sorry for myself, or I can go out there and make a difference for my family and other people in my situation,” said Beiser.
He’s living what he proudly calls a normal life. Working full time, running marathons, consistently hitting the gym, and raising awareness about colon cancer.
But that also includes taking multiple medications, traveling to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for doctors’ visits, and receiving chemo from Covenant Healthcare; and a pump at home that administers chemo for 46 hours.
But Brett isn’t alone, being diagnosed at such a young age.
A colon and rectal surgeon at Covenant explained that the age recommendation for a colonoscopy has dropped from age 50 to 45.
“There’s a new study in 2018 by the American Cancer Society that showed there’s an increased risk of colon cancer in patients below the age of 50,” said Dr. Tareq Kamal.
He adds these patients are twice more likely to get colon cancer and four times more likely to get rectal cancer. Some of the warning signs of colon cancer include, rectal bleeding, dark stools, abdominal pain, and unintended weight loss. But for Brett, he didn’t experience any of these usual symptoms.
Dr. Kamal said it’s not known why we’re seeing an increase in younger adults with this disease. However, early testing is key. Especially if you have a family history of the disease.
Although that wasn’t the case for Brett.
“Colon cancer can be preventable and curable if detected early. That’s why we recommend getting screening on a regular basis,” Dr. Kamal explains.
Despite his diagnosis, Brett and his wife remain determined.
“It’s definitely more of a motivation to get him healthy so he can be around for our first child and multiple children,” said Carolyn Beiser.
“I just have that mindset where I’m not going to settle for grim results,” adds Brett Beiser. “I just know I can correct it, and I know I can beat this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.