Consumers Energy customers are about to see a raise in their gas bill come Oct. 1. due to an agreement between the state and Consumers to raise rates by $144 million, which totals to around a 9% increase on a typical energy bill.
“While we’re making a change here today, and it will take effect in October, people should understand that their overall bill should stay pretty low,” said Brian Wheeler, a spokesperson with Consumer’s Energy.
Wheeler says the increase is needed for things such as replacing infrastructure along with improving and maintaining operations.
TV5 spoke with some local business owners like Nikki’s Place about the raising of their gas bill.
“I think it’s good, if it’s good for the communities, good for the state, I’m all in,” said Prince Singh, owner of Nikki’s Place.
Jeremy Michael Saenz of Kochville Twp. isn’t happy with it. He says he already pays enough for his heat.
“It depends on the weather too, but it’s still high,” said Saenz.
To put this increase into perspective, Wheeler says customers will still pay 20% less for natural gas compared to ten years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.