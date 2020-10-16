The ROCK Center for Youth Development is a big resource for families.
They’re expanding their after-school program to be accessible to any student whether they’re in the classroom or learning from home.
“The vision that all youth have the opportunity to live to their potential,” Kylie Anderson, the director of development.
The center in Midland yearns to make an impact on students’ lives.
Their typical after-school in-person program is now expanding to online.
“We realized there was a need for something other than in-person programs,” Anderson said.
The center provides developmental education after-school programs and activities for middle and high schoolers.
The new virtual program is aiming to assist all students who need it.
“Since this all started, we also realized that having this virtual program really provides a service for other students as well that we weren’t always able to reach,” Anderson said.
Students will get homework help, participate in STEM activities, and more.
“Help with physical fitness or well-being," Anderson said. "In the first week, one of the days, they’re doing yoga.”
It also helps build community, whether in-person or online.
“One of the things that’s really great about our programs is we have strong mentors on our staff," Anderson said. "So the young people really value the relationship they can build with that person.”
After trial runs with the virtual program, Anderson is just glad these students will still be able to engage with other people from anywhere.
“What I love about it is that the kiddos can hop on at any time and say: hey here’s what’s going on or checking in with one another," Anderson said. "So, getting to see that instantaneous connection, I think is just so cool and so powerful.”
These offerings to middle and high schoolers are free to attend.
The ROCK virtual after-school program kicks off on Oct. 19.
