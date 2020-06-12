Protesters filled the parking lot of the Flint Farmer's Market during the afternoon of June 12 to spread their message that black lives matter.
The protest was led by black student activists and also included Little Miss Flint, Mari Copeny as the keynote speaker.
Protesters said this movement is more than just a moment.
"Social media picks up things and once it goes viral, it tends to die down in about a week or two," said Dre'Sean Edmonds, an activist. "We want to keep that going."
Protesters also said this protest wasn't just about George Floyd, and that all lives cannot matter until all lives do matter.
