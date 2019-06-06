Authorities say a youth pastor at a mid-Michigan church inappropriately touched a teenage girl and sought sex acts from her over the course of two years.
The Lansing State Journal reports 22-year-old Victor A. Trevino Jr. faces nine charges, including four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of child sexually abusive activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He's a youth pastor at Bread House South church in Lansing.
Court records didn't list a lawyer for Trevino. The Associated Press sent an email Thursday seeking comment from him via the church, where his father is pastor.
The newspaper says the alleged abuse occurred at Trevino's home, the girl's home, the Bread House South church and Potter Park Zoo in Lansing.
