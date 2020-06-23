Ypsilanti Mayor Beth Bashert announced she was resigning from her position in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 23.
Her resignation comes after she made a racist comment about a black resident during a city council meeting earlier this month.
"I am deeply sorry to have my service end on this note and in this way. Sadly, as a result of my actions, there is healing to do to ensure that all residents, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color, enjoy full equity in Ypsilanti. That is what I want for our City. I had hoped to participate in that healing process, going forward," Bashert said in her Facebook post on Tuesday.
She concluded her post by saying her resignation was effective at 9 a.m. on June 23.
