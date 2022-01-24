Preparations are underway in Frankenmuth for the annual Zehnder's Snowfest.
The downtown area will be transformed for the annual sculpting event that brings people from all over the world to transform ice and snow into works of art.
"We anticipate a very, very strong crowd. Weather forecast looks great, so we don't have to worry about things melting this year that we've had in previous years," said John Shelton, vice president of sales and marketing for Zhender’s.
Zhender's is gearing up for the 31st annual Snowfest.
"We kick off on Wednesday with the baking contest. All things chocolate," Shelton said.
Followed by a bingo program on Thursday.
"But really, Friday, Saturday, Sunday is when the bulk of the activities, the bulk of the attendance will come," Shelton said.
Shelton said some preparation has already started.
"We have started our snow carving. They're going to start doing some work,” Shelton said.
This year, there is a new addition to Snowfest, the Frankenmuth Ice Rink.
"We think it's going to be a wonderful ambiance for Snowfest throughout the festival. It's been very, very busy. It's been very, very successful. So we're delighted to have the Frankenmuth Ice Rink as part of the Snowfest activities," Shelton said.
Shelton said residents looking to stay overnight throughout Snowfest should book as soon as possible. He expects Saturday to sell out, and Friday is already filling up as well.
"Just encourage people to come out, enjoy the music, the food, fun for everybody. I always say it's fun for young and old alike," Shelton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.