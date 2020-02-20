Zehnder's of Frankenmuth received the 2020 James Beard Foundation America's Classic Award.
The award is given to locally-owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally.
Zehnders is known for its family-style meals of fried chicken, dressing and mashed potatoes.
The award has gone to over 100 restaurants across the country since its introduction in 1998.
Zehnder's is the only restaurant in Michigan to win the award this year. Restaurants in Arkansas, New Hampshire, Washington, Colorado and Texas also won awards.
