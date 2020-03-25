Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth has temporarily closed its doors.
A post on the businesss’ Facebook page said:
“Out of an abundance of caution, and in the best interest of the health of our employees and guests, we have decided to close all operations of Zehnder’s Restaurant, Zehnder’s Foodstore and Bakery, and takeouts through Z Chef’s Café effective March 25.”
The post said it wanted to thank everyone for their support, and they look forward to seeing everyone in the near future.
At this time all those locations are closed until 11:59 p.m. on April 13.
