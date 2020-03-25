Image: Zehnder's restaurant
Source: WNEM

Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth has temporarily closed its doors.

A post on the businesss’ Facebook page said:

“Out of an abundance of caution, and in the best interest of the health of our employees and guests, we have decided to close all operations of Zehnder’s Restaurant, Zehnder’s Foodstore and Bakery, and takeouts through Z Chef’s Café effective March 25.”

The post said it wanted to thank everyone for their support, and they look forward to seeing everyone in the near future.

At this time all those locations are closed until 11:59 p.m. on April 13.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.