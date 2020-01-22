Zehnder's Snowfest 2020
Source: WNEM

Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is officially underway!

The festival runs through Jan. 27 and includes larger-than-life snow sculptures.

There is also a warming tent, a fireworks display, petting zoo, and children's activities.

Stay with TV5 for complete coverage as the festival continues.

Zehnder's Snowfest 2020

