Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is officially underway!
The festival runs through Jan. 27 and includes larger-than-life snow sculptures.
There is also a warming tent, a fireworks display, petting zoo, and children's activities.
Stay with TV5 for complete coverage as the festival continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.