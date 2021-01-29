Zehnder’s Snowfest is kicking off its opening day.
This year’s festival has been scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but attendees can still enjoy works of art scattered across Frankenmuth.
Ice and snow sculptors can be found throughout the downtown area and at different businesses.
As part of COVID-19 safety guidelines, there will be no entertainment acts, warming tents, fireworks, and all food must be eaten outdoors.
For the past 30 years, Snowfest has been a staple in the Frankenmuth community.
Event organizers told TV5 continuing that tradition was a priority even during the pandemic.
“We’re trying to give a sense of normalcy for ourselves, for the community in the sense of this is something we’ve been doing this for 30 years,” said John Shelton, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Zehnder’s. “We just felt it was important during this time to try and continue that tradition.”
Snowfest starts Friday, Jan. 29, and ends on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage on Zehnder's Snowfest.
