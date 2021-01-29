This year's Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is scaled down because of the pandemic, but the event has added a new attraction.
"Our ice dogs. This is the first time that we've had the ice dogs in Frankenmuth, and they will be here at the Frankenmuth River Place Shops," said Martha Kaczynski, vice president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge.
She said the audiences at the ice dog shows will get an up close and personal look at the dog sled experience.
"They'll be pulling a skijoring. So skijoring is when the dogs will actually be pulling a person and they're going to be going up and down the hills that we have here. They'll be doing sprints and some fun activities," Kaczynski said.
When taking a break from the snow carvings and ice sculptures, spectators can head over to the River Place Shops to see the canines in action.
“Everyone loves dogs. So what can be better than showing that bond between dogs and humans and having fun," Kaczynski said.
The dog shows continue Saturday and Sunday.
