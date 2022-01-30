From boring blocks to spectacular sculptures!
Zehnder's Snowfest in Frankenmuth is over, and the winners have been crowned.
Taking home the grand prize for single block snow carving is a piece called "Wild Mother," by Adam and Jennifer Wernecke and Spencer Sharf.
"I mean, at the end of the day, this is such a great event, you get to see all the creativity, and it just, I’m amazed at what people come up with and how they make it a reality is just amazing,” said Barbara Morfin, a Bay City resident.
Visitors soaked it all in, like Morfin, who attended Snowfest for the third time.
In the state of Michigan snow carving, "18 years hard labor" by Nick, Christopher, and Stanley Bovid won top prize.
The people's choice for double block snow carving was "Don't panic" by John, Mike, Madison, and Jonathan Martinez.
"We just wanted to do a field trip today, so this was my idea of the field trip to come see all the activities and the carvings,” said Deborah Bouwens, who drove an hour and a half to get to the festival.
The ice carving competition ended up being a close race. The overall winners, Katlin Propper and Vince Ternna of Macomb won by less than two points."
Jeffrey Lao and Paul Nuznov from Henry Ford took second place overall.
And the sculptures around town will be up for a while, like the mouse in front of Cheese Haus.
"I know it's fun to be in Frankenmuth when we have all the snow and ice carvings. With the colder temperatures, these snow and ice carvings will last, sometimes we've had it last up to two weeks,” said Martha Kaczynski, the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus Vice President.
