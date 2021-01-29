Zehnder's Snowfest kicked off with ice and snow sculptures scattered across downtown Frankenmuth.
This year's festival is scaling back due to the pandemic.
There are plenty of things to see at Snowfest, including snow carvings paying tribute to frontline heroes.
"That was amazing, it touched my heart. Brings tears to your eyes," said Robin Secson.
Secson said she has frontline workers in her family. She is glad to see so many people stopping by to see what Zehnder's Snowfest has to offer.
"Heartwarming, it's uplifting just to see people's eyes again. You know, that's all we can see right now but I think just about everybody is smiling behind these masks. I know I am," Secson said.
Secson said the event is a nice distraction for her 7-year-old grandson Braden Jorae.
"I really wish this COVID was really gone. That would be super nice. But I wish we could just get it out of our systems and just like sweep it away and just move on to another life. That would be the greatest thing ever," Jorae said.
While the pandemic wears on, so does the annual tradition of Zehnder's Snowfest.
"I think it says a lot about Michigan, our country, and Frankenmuth. That we are still about the people and I appreciate it," Secson said.
Secson is looking forward to coming back to Zehnder's Snowfest next year, hopefully during a time of more normalcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.