Zehnders Splash Village in Frankenmuth will temporarily close select attractions within their facility beginning Sept. 5.
This announcement comes after Gov. Whitmer’s recent executive orders, according to the hotel.
The closed attractions will include their drop slide, family raft ride and tube slides.
The pools will remain open.
The hotel will be in contact with those who have upcoming reservations.
