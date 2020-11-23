Booties, for penguins!
The Saginaw Children’s Zoo says that after Dr. Cerveny noticed some penguins with sensitive feet, some neoprene booties were ordered to keep their feet healthy.
Shaped like the penguins own webbed feet, and even coming with a left and a right, the booties will help the penguins during the winter months.
