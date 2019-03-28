We’re learning more about that lynx trapped in Mid-Michigan.
The lynx was found in Michigan’s Thumb region on March 17 and was caught several miles south of Harbor Beach.
WATCH: Video of caged lynx, contains mature language
The DNR transferred the animal to the Howell Nature Center’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic, it was then sent to the Detroit Zoo.
The zoo has since had a chance to examine the animal, and says it is a female, just over 4-feet long. Based on her size, teeth, and other factors, she is believed to be less than a year old, zoo officials said.
A blood sample has been sent to the U.S. Forest Service for DNA analysis to determine where she came from.
The zoo also said the animal has a wound on her right rear foot caused by the trap, but it has been cleaned and sewn up. She is getting antibiotics and other medications and is being treated for fleas.
Meantime, the Michigan DNR is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to figure out where she will go from here.
TV5 talked to the man who first spotted the lynx on his property, click here to see that story.
