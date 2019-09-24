Michigan Zoos are on alert after an animal has died from Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek received test results that confirmed a Mexican gray wolf pup died from the virus earlier this month.
At least seven Michigan residents have been diagnosed with EEE as well as some animals.
At the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, zookeepers are working hard to protect the animals from the virus.
“It’s really unfortunate,” said Mia Banaszek.
Banaszek works at the zoo, she never likes to hear about animals dying. She said the news about the animal dying at the zoo in Battle Creek has their attention because they carry three of the same animals.
“We’re always aware of Eastern Equine Encephalitis and all other diseases and viruses that are zoonotic. It typically affects Equines like our horses, and they’re vaccinated for that every year,” Banaszek said.
She said there are no EEE vaccinations for Mexican gray wolves. She said wolf pups and elderly wolves are more vulnerable to the disease.
The Saginaw Children’s Zoo has strong adult wolves, Banaszek said they are being watched along with all the other animals.
“Our vet and our Curator has been monitoring the disease very closely and we’re not too concerned right now. They do have running water in their exhibit which keeps mosquitoes away. We also keep it well weeded to deny any housing for mosquitoes basically,” Banaszek said.
She said so far, no animals have ever died from EEE at the zoo and she plans on keeping it that way.
“We’re trying our hardest to keep up on the disease and we’re even encouraging staff to wear bug repellent and long sleeves and pants. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions and we’re doing what we can with what mother nature throws at us,” Banaszek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.