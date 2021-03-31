It was a part of the Saginaw community for decades and now, Zorba's restaurant is not only is closed, but it's going to be torn down.
Paul Baxter co-owns Heritage Natural Foods which is across the street from the defunct Zorba's.
"I'm sad to lose the old one because tommy started in 1982 over there and I'm going to miss his Greek food," Baxter said.
Skymint is planning to build a recreational marijuana store at this site.
"I'm happy to see anybody willing to invest in Saginaw. You know I think it will be good for all of the businesses down here. It will bring in more traffic," Baxter said.
Saginaw city Councilman Bill Ostash said this is exciting news for Saginaw. He said this new development will bring more jobs to Saginaw.
Ostash said he will miss Zorba's, though.
"Zorba's was a place that I liked to frequent for their flaming chicken. It was always an experience to eat there, friendly staff," Ostash said.
Ostash said even though the Zorba's structure will be torn down, he said the developers are planning to pay tribute to a place known as one of the staples of Saginaw.
"So that when you are at their retail establishment that you will see whatever it is that they're going to put together on a wall to make that memory stay for the city," Ostash said.
The demolition will take place next week. Baxter said that will be a tough time.
"My wife's parents and grandparents owned the bar across the street before it was Zorba's. So, it's a lot of childhood memories for my wife. She doesn't want to be around here for the demolition," Baxter said.
