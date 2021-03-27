A mid-Michigan restaurant is closing their doors this weekend after decades of serving the Saginaw community.
88-year-old Tom Veremis is the owner of Zorba's Lounge in Saginaw. Friday was the restaurant's last day of business.
"It's time for me to step back and take care of my wife and take care of myself," Veremis said.
Veremis sold it so he could spend more time with his family. He spent the day reminiscing in his restaurant as he prepared to move on.
He appreciates all the people who supported Zorba's since it opened in 1982.
"They come here you know when I first opened up with the kids. Now their kids, they come with their kids, three generations. They make me feel kind of old and it make me feel good and proud inside my heart too. And I'm going to miss everybody," Veremis said.
Not everybody knew about the closing. Nicole Morningstar and her cousin Sydney Lawrence had a craving for a meal from Zorba's. They said they have gone there for years.
"I'm super bummed about it. There's definitely nothing like it around here," Morningstar said.
They wish Veremis all the best.
"Thank you for everything you know you're a big part of this community and your food was amazing. They'll be nothing like it so thank you," Lawrence said.
Veremis said Zorba's is scheduled to be torn down on Wednesday to make way for a medical marijuana dispensary. He said that is going to be a bad day.
"Every time the crane hits that wall it will be me. But it's life, it's life, going to go," Veremis said.
