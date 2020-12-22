Zilwaukee Police are thanking the community after tips led to the recovery of four out of five stolen welders worth around $40,000.
The welders were stolen from the John E. Green Company between Nov. 29 and 30, according to ZPD.
Some of the incident caught on video was posted on social media – and the ZPD received multiple tips on the suspects identity and the stolen properties location.
The welders were found in multiple locations across Saginaw and Ogemaw counties according to ZPD.
One arrest has been made and all reports were submitted to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office.
Pending review of all police documents, police say other arrest warrants could be coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.