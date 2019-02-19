Beyond some snow showers on Monday morning, the start of the week was pretty smooth and more of the same is expected for our Tuesday.
Despite the break continuing today, our quiet period will come to an end tomorrow with our next wintry mix of precipitation set to move on in, with snow, rain, and freezing rain/drizzle possible once again.
Thankfully, this system doesn't look quite as bad as some of the systems we've seen in recent weeks.
Timing & Impacts
At this point, it appears the Wake Up commutes (4:30-7 AM) should be pretty smooth tomorrow morning, with just an increase in cloud coverage. We may even be able to sneak through the 8 AM commutes too, as our incoming system fights lingering dry air from our sunny Tuesday.
Eventually, the wet weather will win out late in the morning, with snow being the primary precipitation type at the beginning of the event.
That snow is expected to gradually transition to freezing drizzle/rain during the afternoon and evening hours, so slick roads will certainly be possible during this time.
As warmer air gains control, with temperatures expected to be above freezing from around the Tri-Cities and southward by 7 PM tomorrow night, any leftover precipitation should transition to just plain rain. That warmer air will gradually move northward late in the evening and early overnight.
Snowfall amounts should be pretty minor, with the highest amounts expected in our northwest areas near Roscommon, Clare, Ogemaw counties where 1-2" looks possible. Most areas should be around 1" or less.
Ice amounts look lower than our previous events from the last couple of weeks, with 0.10" or less expected.
Of course, any amount of ice is worthy of our attention, so be sure to keep an eye out for icy areas during the afternoon and evening, especially on untreated roads.
We'll continue to digest the latest forecast information this afternoon and evening, with one final look at the forecast tomorrow morning on Wake Up, so stay tuned!
