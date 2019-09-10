***Saginaw County Central Dispatch now advises that was old information, sent out incorrectly. There is no road closure.***
All lanes of Gratiot Road between Midland and Frost are closed due to a semi-truck rollover.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the accident shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
No other information is available at this time.
Drivers should avoid the area.
