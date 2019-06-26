Nordstrom announced it is closing on of its Michigan stores.
The Nordstrom store in Partridge Creek's last day will be Friday, Sept. 13.
"We keep a close eye on the long-term performance of our stores, real estate agreements and the future needs of our business. We look at our business market-by-market to understand where we have opportunities to grow while also being as efficient as possible in serving our customers," the company said in a statement.
The company said it is going to focus on serving customers at their six other Nordstrom and Nordstrom rack stores in the Detroit market.
"Our stores remain an essential part of our business and they give us the opportunity to build meaningful relationships with our customers and employees," the statement said.
The company said it is working with each impacted employee to help them find other roles within the company.
